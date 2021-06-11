Jackie Shroff Gifts Flowers To Krishna Shroff; Latter Shares A Glimpse While Posing

Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff recently dropped in a cute glimpse of herself in which she depicted her new look along with a flower in her hair. She even tagged her father Jacke Shroff in her social media post and revealed that it was a gift from him.

Krishna Shroff’s flowery look

Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this photo with all her fans in which she can be seen in a no-makeup look while sporting soft curls. She can also be seen taking a selfie while tucking in a white flower behind her ear. Under the photo, she mentioned that the flower was a gift from her father, Jackie Shroff.

Krishna Shroff recently had a blast with one of her friends as was evident from some of her recent Instagram stories. In the first one, she was seen laughing and enjoying in a jacuzzi while wearing a pair of stunning blue bikini with a glass of drink in one hand. In her video, she talked about the serving looks and stated that the ‘look away’ always wins. She even added a yummy face emoji next to it.

In the next one, Krishna Shroff added yet another glimpse of her party mode in which she was seen posing for the camera while taking a sip of her drink from the glass. As she posed for the video by waving her arm up in the air, she ridiculed her arm extension and stated that she did it ‘to stretch out that core and make it look right’.

Krishna Shroff’s Instagram is full of her glamorous looks in which she beautifully manages to leave her fans amazed. She posted some of her glam looks a while ago in which she was seen in a stunning green dress. Her photo also gave a look at her room where pink coloured flowers were all around the ceiling. In the second photo, she added a photo of herself throwing a vibrant smile for the camera while in the last one, she was seen with a sensuous expression on her face with her eyes closed.

