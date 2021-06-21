Jackie Shroff On Son Tiger And Disha's Rumoured Relationship: 'He Started Dating At 25'

Actor Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Ptaani have always managed to steal the limelight with their public outings and getaways. Talking about his son’s love life, veteran actor Jackie Shroff confirmed to Bollywood Bubble in a recent interaction that his son started dating at the age of 25. The senior actor also confessed that he was not aware of the fact of what they have decided for their future.

Jackie Shroff on son Tiger's relationship with Disha Patani

The actor who was last seen in the hit film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, revealed that his son started dating at the age of 25 and he is on good terms with her. The actor further admitted that he has no idea what the two have decided for their future, yet he expressed his pride in the fact the Tiger is extremely ‘focused on his work.’ Jackie shared that for him it’s his first work and nobody matters to him more than that. Jackie feels happy that his son is focused on his work which is good for his career growth.



Other than Jackie, his daughter Krishna also sat down with the entertainment portal and spoke about the ‘choices’ that have been made by her brother. Krishna elaborated on the fact that she finds happiness in her brother’s decisions. Talking about the same, she said that she is protective about her brother but, in the end, she feels he is an adult and old enough to make his own decisions. Krishna confesses that her brother is really ‘intelligent' and knows what is right for him. At last, she said that whether the choices he will make in his life, everyone will be extremely happy.

Krishna and Tiger are close to Disha. Last week, Disha was seen celebrating her birthday with Tiger and Krishna. The actor had shared glimpses of her celebration with the Shroff siblings on her Instagram Stories. Tiger also shared a video in which he was seen dancing with the birthday girl.

IMAGE: VIRALBHAYANI/Instagram/PTI



