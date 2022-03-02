Jackie Shroff Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Son Tiger Shroff, Shares His Childhood Pic

Tiger Shroff celebrated his birthday on March 2, 2022, and fans, followers and fellow actors from the industry extended their best wishes to him on his special day. His dad Jackie Shroff has now taken to his Instagram account and shared an adorable throwback picture of the actor as he wished him a happy birthday. The actor thanked his dad for his wishes and expressed how 'lucky' he is to have him in his life.

Jackie Shroff extends birthday wishes to Tiger Shroff

Jackie Shroff headed to his social media account on Wednesday and shared a cute throwback picture of his son and Bollywood star Tiger Shroff. In the caption of his post, he blessed his son as he extended his wishes to him. Tiger could be seen wearing a jacket in the picture as he smiled from ear to ear. The caption of the post read, "Keep inspiring the kids and keep spreading happiness. Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff." The actor also added a heart in the caption for his son. Siddhant Chaturvedi took to the comments section of the post among others and sent heaps of love to the actor on his birthday. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff also commented on the post as she called him the 'little prince'. Tiger then dropped a comment on the post and wrote, "Thank you daddy, love you so much, so lucky to have you."

Have a look at the post here

Tiger Shroff childhood pic

This is not the first time Jackie Shroff has wished his son with a throwback picture, but this year, the actor's mother, Ayesha Shroff also took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a picture from her son's childhood. She can be seen wearing a saree in the black and white picture as she appeared to be helping Tiger get ready. The caption of her post read, "For eternity my boy."

Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also took to Instagram to wish the Bollywood star on the occasion of his birthday. Calling him her 'best friend', she shared a short clip of the actor smiling from ear to ear. She thanked him for being an inspiration with his hard work and 'most beautiful soul'. She wrote, "Happiest b’day my best friend, thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul, you’re beautiful."

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff, @apnabhidu