Jackie Shroff Requests Fans To Provide Animals Shelter Amid Mumbai Rains

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff enjoys a following of 999 K thousand on Instagram as of now. The actor often promotes social work and asks people to help others. From celebrating World Environment Day to saluting doctors on International Doctors' Day, the actor usually comes forward to do his bit. He recently shared a post and urged his followers to help stray animals in the monsoon season and provide them shelter.

Jackie Shroff urges fans to provide shelter

Mumbai is currently facing heavy rainfalls and a flood-like situation. Several parts of the city are filled with water and people are being rescued. Amid this serious condition, Jackie Shroff shed light on the plight of the stray dogs, who are facing a lot of difficulties. The Rangeela actor took to his Instagram handle and asked his followers to help the stray animals amid Mumbai rains. Jackie Shroff's Instagram post read, "It's hard to feel hungry, cold and not able to say a word. Please provide shelter and some food to animals in this monsoon." In the caption, he called the stray animals "LONELY SOUL" and added some red heart emojis.

Jackie Shroff thanks doctors on International Doctors' Day

Earlier this month, Jackie Shroff thanked the doctors who have been working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He wrote, "Un Sabhi Doctors Ko Jo Apni Jaan Ki Parvah Na Karte Hue Dusro Ki Jaan Bachane Mein Lage Hue Hai, Mera Sadar Pranam......", which translates to "I salute to all those doctors who have been working thoroughly to save lives.". He further wrote, "My Respects Always To The Real Heroes #InternationalDoctorsDAY".

Jackie Shroff asks fans to save the environment

Jackie Shroff celebrated World Environment Day by planting saplings. The actor also asked his fans to save trees and save the environment. She shared three posts on his Instagram handle. In one of the posts, he was seen helping a kid in planting a sapling. The actor reposted a post by his wife Ayesha Shroff. The caption read, "please plant trees 🙏❤ save our planet". In another post, he wrote, "To damage Environment is to damage our Children...... #PlantTrees #SaveEnvironment #SaveChildren

#WorldEnvironmentDay."

