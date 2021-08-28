Jackie Shroff Reveals He Always Wanted To Be Journalist; Says 'Nearly Got My Press Card'

Jackie Shroff is all set to hit the big screen in the forthcoming thriller titled The Interview: Night of 26/11 opposite Anjum Nayar. The veteran actor has established his name in Bollywood by delivering blockbuster movies over the years and stood out to the netizens because of his distinct persona. As one of the biggest names in Bollywood, Jackie Shroff seems like a glove fit for an actor and his ardent fans cannot envision him in some other profession. But did you know if not for an actor, Shroff would have become a journalist?

Jackie Shroff on almost becoming a journalist

The 64-year-old actor is currently busy ramping up the promotional events of his upcoming thriller The Interview: Night of 26/11 where he plays the role of a war correspondent. During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, the veteran actor was asked about a reference point for his role as it would mark a new avatar in the actor's career. While the actor did not have any reference point for his role, he revealed about almost becoming a journalist at one point in his life.

Elaborating his point further, Shroff revealed that his father was a journalist working for a tabloid named Blitz. Inspired by his father's writing, Shroff got interested in journalism and promptly applied for it. He stated that he was instructed to work for any newspaper that would take him and write an article every week. Interestingly, Jackie Shroff also revealed that he nearly got his press card.

More on Jackie Shroff in The Interview: Night of 26/11

Starring Jackie Shroff and Anjum Nayar in the lead role, the movie follows the story of a war correspondent who finds himself diverting from being a serious journalist to writing sensational stories after chancing upon a leading actor of Bollywood essayed by Anjum Nayar. Directed by Laurens C. Postma, it is an official Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film The Interview.

The actor is all set to appear in Rohit Shetty's upcoming actioner titled Sooryavanshi in the role of Lashkar Khan. He will also be seen in the Tamil film titled Annaatthe. In other news, Jackie Shroff has been actively creating awareness on the conservation of the environment and have initiated several movements to aid the cause over the years.

