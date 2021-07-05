Jackie Shroff Says Wife Ayesha Came To His Rescue When A ‘gang’ Came To Hit Him

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff narrated a funny incident about his wife Ayesha Shroff during his recent appearance on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. The actor was asked whether he was scared of his wife, to which he replied by telling the story about the time he had seen his wife hitting a gang of goons.

Jackie Shroff on whether he is scared of his wife

During his recent appearance on the show Dance Deewane along with fellow actor Suniel Shetty, host Raghav Juyal asked both actors if they were scared of their wives. As per Hindustan Times, both the actors said yes and Jackie narrated the story. Shroff said that "Khaali naam dada hai bhidu. Main humesha darta aaya hoon, aaj se nahi pehle se. Maine Nepeansea Road pe, fight karte hua dekha meri wife ko, dost ke liye.”

The actor explained that one day he and his friend had a fight and a gang came to hit them. That is when wife Ayesha Shroff came to his rescue and hit the goons in front of him. The Rangeela actor added that since that day he was afraid of his wife. The couple tied the knot back in 1987 and have two kids Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff.

Jackie Shroff's post on Word Doctor's Day

Jackie Shroff took to his Instagram to thank the doctors on the occasion of International Doctor's day. In his post, he wrote that he had the utmost respect for doctors who put their lives on the line to save others. His caption read "Un Sabhi Doctors Ko Jo Apni Jaan Ki Parvah Na Karte Hue Dusro Ki Jaan Bachane Mein Lage Hue Hai, Mera Sadar Pranam. My Respects Always To The Real Heroes#InternationalDoctorsDAY."

Jackie Shroff's upcoming and latest projects

The actor will next be seen in the police action movie Sooryavanshi. The movie also features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The movie's release was delayed due to the rising cases of COVID-19. The actor was recently seen on screen in the science fiction comedy-drama web series OK Computer. Shroff played the titular role of a cult leader Pushpak Shakur. The series also featured Vijay Verma and Radhika Apte in the lead role.

IMAGE: JACKIE SHROFF'S INSTAGRAM

