Jackie Shroff Shares Importance Of Technology, Says 'all Tech Badshahs Are From India'

Disney Plus Hotstar is all set to treat its audience with another Indian show OK Computer. The show is a sci-fi series that explores the relationship between science fiction and human relations. In a recent digital press conference, OK Computer cast member and popular actor Jackie Shroff talked about the importance of technology. He also mentioned that All Badhshahs of technology are from India. For all the people who are wondering about what Jackie Shroff had to say about technology, here is everything you need to know.

Jackie Shroff talks about technology

OK Computer is a sci-fi series that will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. During a digital press conference, Jackie Shroff shared his views about technology. He started by jokingly saying, “Bhidu technology nahi hota toh apun saamne baithke baat karte” (If technology would not have been there we would have been sitting in front of each other for this conversation)

He further stressed the importance of technology and said, “Toh uski zaroorat toh bahot hai koi shaq hi nahi hai usme. Daant nikalne jao toh chaiye kuchoperation karo toh kuch chaiye. Jaise jaise aage badhrai toh zaroorate waisi badhti jaa rahi hai. (So there is definitely a need for it. If you go to have your tooth removed we need it there, if someone has an operation it is needed there. So as we are progressing forward the need is also increasing.) READ | Jackie Shroff's parents, net worth and everything to know about the actor

Talking about India’s development in technology, Jackie Shroff shared, “Chaand pe jaake aa gaye apun sabse saste me. Toh Hindustan sabse aaage hai in cheezo me isme koi shaq hi nahi hai. Aur jahaan technology ki baat hai toh jitney bhi bade companniyo ke Badshah log hai wo sab Hindustan ke hai. ( We have been to the moon at the cheapest cost. So India is ahead in all this there is no doubt about that. As far as technology is concerned, all the kings of technology companies are from India.) He concluded by saying, “So technology definitely is something which is amazing but at the same time like I said progress but don’t regress with nature that’s it.”

OK Computer plot and cast

The OK Computer plot revolves around an incident that may happen in future when a self-driving car hits a pedestrian. The show makes the audience question who should be blamed in such situations. The official plot synopsis of the series reads, “In the absence of legal or moral precedents for crimes committed by Artificial Intelligence, who does the justice system frame charges against - errant technology or its human inventors?” The OK Computer cast features Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma and Jackie Shroff in the lead.

Image Credits: Jackie Shroff Instagram