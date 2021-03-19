Jackie Shroff Shares New Teaser Of Upcoming Aadar Jain Starrer 'Hello Charlie'; Watch

Jackie Shroff took to Instagram to share the new teaser of his upcoming movie Hello Charlie featuring Aadar Jain in the lead role. In the video, a police officer asks Aadar Jain what is an ape doing in a dance bar, to which he replies that he dances really well. Cut to the next scene, we can see a gorilla dancing to the song Kala Chashma at a police station. In the caption, Jackie Shroff wrote, "Iss dance ko kehte hai Gorilla Groove. #HelloCharlieOnPrime Trailer out in 3 days, on @primevideoin".

Jackie Shroff shares new teaser of Aadar Jain's upcoming movie Hello Charlie

Fans showered immense love on the new teaser of Hello Charlie. Several fans showered their love through emojis while others commented that the teaser is adorable. Celebrities like Tara Sutaria and Krishna Shroff also commented on the post. While Tara left red heart emojis, Jackie's daughter Krishna wrote, "Haha, this is too cute! Love it." Check out some of the reactions to Jackie Shroff's post below:

Hello Charlie's teaser teases that the movie is going to revolve around the humorous friendship between a man and an ape. However, the latter's true identity is yet to be determined. Actors like Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Darshan Jariwala, Rajpal Yadav, Bharat Ganeshpure, Girish Kulkarni, and Siddharth Kapoor are a part of the cast of the movie. The film is directed by Pankaj Saraswat and is scheduled to release on April 9, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Hello Charlie's teaser reception

Hello Charlie's announcement teaser was released on March 17, 2021. In the teaser, the ape friend of Aadar Jain's character can be seen enjoying the Bollywood songs like Ambarsariya, Khwabon Ke Parindey, and then when the music stops the gorilla seems to be angry at him. Fans loved the teaser of the movie and several fans drew the comparison of the gorilla to the one seen in the movie Phir Hera Pheri. Several fans also wrote that they didn't expect an ape would be changing radio channels while sitting in a truck. Check out the announcement teaser of Hello Charlie below.

Image Credits: Aadar Jain / Jackie Shroff's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.