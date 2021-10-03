Jackie Shroff Throws Special Party On Asha Parekh's 79th Birthday, Waheeda Rehman Attends

On the 79th birthday of veteran actor Asha Parekh on Saturday, October 2, actor Jackie Shroff hosted a special lunch in her honour which was also attended by veteran actor Waheeda Rehman. Jackie hosted the special luncheon at his farmhouse, the picture of which was shared by filmmaker Khaled Mohamed on social media. The photo features Asha Parekh in the centre, Jackie Shroff on one side, and Waheeda Rehman on the other with balloons and a cake.

Sharing the picture, the filmmaker captioned it as, "On Asha Parekhji’s birthday eve, Jackie Shroff ushers it in with cake and super lunch at his farmhouse in the presence of her bestie Waheeda Rehman[sic].”

Asha Parekh says Jackie made her feel special

Reportedly, Jackie Shroff has always maintained that among the yesteryear actors, Asha Parekh is his favourite. Hence, it’s no surprise that he hosted a special party for her. According to Bollywood Hungama, Asha Parekh was quoted saying that Jackie's gesture made her feel special. She said, “Jackie has always been very sweet. He is a very warm-hearted person. I don’t know if I am his favourite. But he had a small birthday party for me at his farmhouse where he invited a few of my close friends. Jackie looked after the guests personally. He made me feel special. That’s the special charm of Jackie Shroff,” as quoted by the website.

Asha Parekh shares a special bond with Waheeda Rehman

As soon as the picture surfaced on social media, it stirred emotions from across the industry and fans of the veteran actors. The heartwarming picture had Asha and Waheeda, the two besties who were once been a competitor decades ago. Interestingly, the two often take trips with other friends from the industry.

As per the news publication, the veteran actor revealed that her close friend Waheeda had also arranged a party at her home for her. She was quoted as saying, “I brought in my birthday at my best friend Waheeda Rehman’s home. She had a dinner party for me where she had invited our friends. Then, on the afternoon of my birthday, I took my close friends out for lunch. We then watched the latest Bond film No Time To Die.”

Meanwhile, Asha Parekh made her acting debut as a child artiste. She went on to rule the Hindi cinema in the 50s and 60s as one of the most popular actors of Bollywood. Her memorable films include Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Dil Deke Dekho, Kati Patang, and Main Tulsi Tere Angan Ki.

(Image: @Khaledmohamed9487/Instagram)