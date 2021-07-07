Jackie Shroff's Daughter Krishna Stuns On Magazine Cover; Mother Ayesha Feels 'proud'

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff’s daughter, Krishna Shroff recently delighted her fans by giving them a glimpse of her new project where she managed to make it to the cover of a popular Magazine. She not only received good wishes and appreciation from her fans but also from several celebrity artists from the industry. Even her mother, Ayesha Shroff took to her social media to express how proud she was of her.

Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna on The Man Magazine cover

Krishna Shroff recently took to her Instagram handle and shared the cover page of the popular Magazine, The Man on which she was seen posing in a cool sports attire. She was seen wearing a pair of black and white shorts and a top along with a lilac jacket. The cover photo also depicted a series of tattoos on one side of her body consisting of flowers and thorns.

In the caption, she talked about how one’s competition was not with other people. Adding to it, she stated, “It’s your procrastination, it’s the unhealthy food you eat, it’s the knowledge you neglect, and it’s the negative energy you tolerate. Compete against that.” Further, she added credits for the hairstylists, the photographer, dress stylists, etc.

Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna received tons of love and greetings the moment she posted her photo on Instagram. Many artists from the entertainment industry namely Elli Avram, Bhavana Panday, Gaurav Pandey, Athiya Shetty, and others took to Krishna Shroff’s Instagram post and dropped in hearts and fire symbols to depict how thrilled they were to see her on the magazine cover. Even Tiger Shroff’s beau, Disha Patani stated in the comments how she looked super hot in the photo. Krishna’s mother, Ayesha Shroff was one of the first ones to react to her post and stated how she was proud of the fact that she did all this on her own and with sheer power. Some of the fans also poured in love for her by dropping in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Krishna Shroff’s Instagram.

Krishna Shroff’s music video

Krishna’s music video, Kinni Kinni Vaari was recently released creating a buzz on the internet. As the video received lots of love and appreciation, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a thank you note. In the caption, she thanked everyone who had shown immense love towards her little bit in Kinni Kinni Vaari.

