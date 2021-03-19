Jackie Shroff's Parents, Net Worth And Everything To Know About The Actor

Fans know Jackie Shroff for his infamous 'Bhidu' attitude. The actor has featured in more than 200 films in his career which included movies in 13 languages including Konkani, Odia, Bengali, Malayalam and more. The actor's children, too, have made headlines with son Tiger Shroff starring in lead roles in action-packed movies and daughter Krishna Shroff taking over social media. Here is some Jackie Shroff trivia that fans must be aware of:

Jackie Shroff caste, parents and more...

Full name: Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff

Birthplace: Teen Batti, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Parents: Kakubhai Haribhai Shroff, Rita Shroff

Siblings: Hemant Shroff

Spouse: Ayesha Shroff

Children: Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff

Caste: Gujarati

Profession: Model, Actor and Producer

Debut movie: Swami Dada (Hindi)

All about Jackie Shroff's personal life and career

The actor was born in a Gujarati family to Kakubhai Haribhai Shroff and Turkmen Rita Shroff. The family lived together in Teen Batti at Malabar Hill in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Reportedly, Jackie visits his childhood home frequently. He has a sibling Hemant Shroff, after whom he named his son Tiger.

Jackie got married to his girlfriend Ayesha Dutt on June 5, 1987. The couple gave birth to a son on March 2, 1990, and named Jai Hemant Shroff, also known as Tiger Shroff. They welcomed a baby girl on January 21, 1993, Krishna Shroff. Both Ayesha and Jackie run a company called Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited.

He started his career by doing odd jobs initially and started modelling when he was spotted by an ad agency's accountant. He took up the offer for a suit shirt. Soon after that, he was offered a role in Swami Dada starring Dev Anand and Mithun Chakraborthy. Jackie played a junior artist who is a fighter in one of the action scenes.

He starred as a lead actor in Subhash Ghai's Hero next to Meenakshi Seshadri. In 1986, Jackie starred in the movie Karma which became the year's highest-grossing movie. His movies Parinda, Ram Lakhan and Tridev earned him the Filmfare award for the Best Actor in 1989.

Jackie will be seen in OK Computer, India's first sci-fi comedy series. The Disney+ Hotstar series will feature Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma and Jackie in lead roles. Shroff will play the character of a hardcore nature-lover in 2030 who believes in being one with nature and so refuses to wear any clothing.

Jackie Shroff, the Social Activist

Jackie Shroff owns an organic farm where many varieties of trees, plants and herbs are grown. The actor is the brand ambassador of Thalassemia India. He has actively participated in eradicating female foeticide and spread awareness about HIV/AIDS. In memory of his dog Rocky, Jackie Shroff had donated an ambulance to an animal shelter in Lonavala, Maharashtra.

What is Jackie Shroff's Net Worth?

According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, Jackie Shroff's net worth is $26 million USD (18.85 crores in rupees). The actor and his wife had reportedly held 10% stakes in Sony TV. The couple then sold the shares in 2012 after a period of 15 years.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)