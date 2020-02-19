Will Salman Khan Starrer ‘Radhe’ Feature Jackie Shroff In This Look? See Pic

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is currently under production. The film is being helmed by Prabhudheva yet again after him and Salman Khan collaborated just last year for Dabangg 3. The film has been a talk of the town ever since it was announced in 2019 along with Dabangg 3's motion poster.

The film is set to release this year on Eid and thus the production is reportedly in full swing to meet the release date. Now, a picture of Jackie Shroff has gone viral which is being rumoured to be from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Check out the photo below-

Also read: Salman Khan's 'Dabanng 3' launched Saiee Manjrekar, now he's helping out her elder sister

Jackie Shroff's rumoured look from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Also read: Salman Khan's old video thrashing award shows trends after latest Bollywood shindig

The leaked set photo features Jackie Shroff sporting white beard and hair along with glasses. The actor can be seen dressed up in a brown suit coupled with black shoes and a cap. Though there have been no confirmations whether this is Jackie Shroff's look in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, fans are reportedly already excited to see Jackie Shroff in this look.

Also read: Famous movies that were produced under Salman Khan's production house

Back in November 2019, Salman Khan had shared the photo from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will also feature Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani in pivotal roles besides Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan. Jackie Shroff on the other hand also has a number of projects under his kitty, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi soon and in a cameo in son Tiger Shroff's film Baaghi 3.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla approached for Salman Khan's 'Radhe'?

Also read: Salman Khan's special appearances in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Image courtesy - Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.