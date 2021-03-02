Jackie Shroff's Unique Gift To Son Tiger Shroff Is A Gift To The Environment As Well

One of Bollywood's youngest action superstars, Tiger Shroff celebrates his birthday today. The actor turns 31 on March 2 and has been on the receiving end of numerous wishes and gifts from his fans, family and celeb friends. Among those is Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff who decided to plant a tree in his son's name on the occasion of his birthday.

Jackie Shroff's birthday gift to Tiger

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Jackie Shroff, who is also known as Bollywood's Bhidu, shared that he feels very proud when people refer to him as Tiger's father. He also feels happy and obliged to answer curious questions asked by the kids about Tiger. On Tiger Shroff's birthday, his father plans to plant a tree for him.

On being asked about Tiger Shroff's birthday plans, the actor shared that they may have a family dinner in the evening and are not planning to do anything elaborate. Jackie also took to Instagram to share an adorable post of a baby Tiger playing in his arms. The post garnered a lot of likes with celebs like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sangeeta Bijlani commenting on the post with emojis.

Jackie on son Tiger's marriage plans

Jackie also shared that he loves the fact that Tiger is able to rise up from his failures and does not let those hold him back. When asked about his son's marriage plans, Jackie stated that currently Tiger is 'married to his work' and is solely focusing on his career. Marriage is not on the cards for him as of yet.

Tiger Shroff's birthday wishes

As Tiger turned a year older today, many celebs from the Hindi film industry took to their social media page to wish the actor. Beau Disha Patani posted a funny picture of Tiger with the filter of a rabbit on his face and wished the "Casanova" a very happy birthday.

Other actors like Jackie Bhagnani, Alia Bhatt, Dino Morea, Daboo Ratnani, Kunal Khemmu, Shilpa Shetty and many more celebs also posted stories on Instagram and wished the actor a happy birthday.

Tiger Shroff's movies and upcoming projects

Tiger Shroff recently turned into a singer and released his hit single Casanova which has crossed over 13 million views on Instagram. On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Ganapath Part 1 opposite Kriti Sanon which will be releasing next year and in the sequel of his debut movie titled Heropanti 2.

