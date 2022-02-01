Jackie Shroff's Wife Ayesha Shroff Shares Unseen Pics Of Actor With Heartfelt B'day Wish

On the occasion of Bollywood legend, Jackie Shroff's 65th birthday on Tuesday, February 1, his wife Ayesha Shroff penned a heartwarming note with a photo collage. Ayesha shared a series of throwback pictures featuring Jackie, his father, Tiger and Krishna Shroff.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayesha Shroff dropped some adorable pictures of her husband, actor Jackie Shroff. In the caption, she wrote, "Happppppiest birthday to the man with the kindest heart in the World!!❤️❤️ Best son and most loving father!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff". The post received love from the actor's fans and followers.

Fans pour wishes on Jackie Shroff's birthday

Not only fans, but some popular faces also commented on the post. Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday", while choreographer Ahmed Khan's wife Shaira mentioned, "Happy birthday Jaggu da". A fan commented, "Happy Birthday Jack ji 💛🌍🌴 a jolly good man he is & hope to see you all soon 🙏🏽", another fan wrote, "Handsome @apnabhidu sir😻❤ Happiest birthday to the legend❤". Some even commented, "Happy Birthday!!!😊 My most favorite Indian actor😍. And, judging by the information on the Internet - a man with a big heart❤️. Long life!🤗", "Happy birthday🎂🎉🎁 Jackie Dada have a great year ahead 😄", "Wish you many many happy returns of the day DADA @ApnaBhidu 🥳🥳🥳😍😍😍", "WISHING You a verY verY HAPPY BIRTHDAY @apnabhidu sir You always inspired to so many peoples love You sir🎂💪❤️", "Heart of gold man @apnabhidu Happy wala bday Seth stay happy stay blessed and ur our all time fav no matter what @ayeshashroff do convey our wishes to him he is an angel in this world 🌎 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🧁🧁🕺", and many dropped heart emojis on the post.

Tiger Shroff wishes Jackie a 'Happy Birthday'

Earlier, in the day, Student of the Year 2 actor took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, and shared a collage of Jackie's throwback stills as well as one glimpse of the father-son duo. Hailing Jackie for ageing so finely, Tiger quipped it's his '18th birthday'. He wrote, "Happy 18th birthday to the best dad love you so much...god bless u always with the best health hope I manage to make u a little more proud this year the way I'm so proud to be your son. #ultimatehero".

