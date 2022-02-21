Jackky Bhagnani Celebrates 25 Years Of 'Hero No. 1', Recalls 'every Moment' From The Film

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer, Hero No. 1, clocked 25 years on Monday, February 21. Hero No 1 is a popularly known Indian comedy film helmed by David Dhawan and inspired by the Rajesh Khanna film, Bawarchi, and was released on 21 February 1997.

The film has gained cult status through the years and is one of the most popular movies of Govinda, promising complete family entertainment. On completing 25 years since its release, actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani celebrated the day by watching Hero No. 1.

Jackky Bhagnani celebrates 25 years of Hero No. 1

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jackky dropped a video as he could be seen watching the film, Hero No. 1. The video shows him and his team enjoying the film once again and speaking about his childhood memories in the film. He captioned the post, "Hero No.1 hits a huge milestone today, completing 25 years! I still remember every moment of the film, the lyrics of every song, every dance step, which, as a child, I would try to imitate! (sic"

Karisma Kapoor reacts to Jackky's post

Soon after Bhagnani posted the video, Karisma Kapoor commented with three red hearts, while Varun Dhawan also dropped a heart in the comment section. Fans couldn't help themselves from commenting and showered praises. One user commented, "Fabulous Entertainment I just loved this jodi n this film ...my all time favourite (sic)". Another user wrote, "Jacccckkkkyyyy Hero No 1 is my all-time favourite movie. I think that’s the feeling of what’s the most. Always lips my mood up. Congratulations (sic)".

Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet Singh attends Luv Ranjan's wedding

Jackky Bhagnani recently attended Luv Ranjan's wedding in Agra. He and Rakul Preet Singh were spotted in white outfits. Not only this, several stars like Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Pritam, Dinesh Vijan, and more were spotted at Kalina airport on Saturday as they were heading for the wedding.

Director and producer Luv Ranjan has kept his private life extremely under wraps. This also includes his relationship with Alisha Vaid. Several reports suggest the couple are college mates and their common interest in arts brought them closer.

