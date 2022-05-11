Jackky Bhagnani Opens Up On Pan-India Films Resonating Masses; 'Audience Is Never Wrong'

Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani recently opened up about the record-breaking success of pan-India films like Pushpa, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. Bhagnani, who believes in churning out mediocre content, is currently backing several films. One of the youngest producers in the film industry, Jackky also opened up about his forthcoming projects, stating, "we need to make good commercial films that resonate with the whole of India."

'Common audience is telling us something': Jackky Bhagnani

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Jackky Bhagnani said that there is a need to make good commercial films that resonate with the whole of India. The Faltu actor said that he will take the success of the last few films as a great sign of the revival of cinema as a mass entertainment medium, adding, "All kinds of audiences enjoying one particular film is actually great. The common audience is telling us something and we must listen. It’s not about North or South, it’s about coming up with good quality entertainers."

Opening up about the kind of content he wants to produce in future, Jackky said, "Content that is universal and appeals to the larger geography and demography". The 37-year-old actor further stated that he wants to put in the effort in improving this genre, adding, "mass universal film doesn’t mean badly written and lazily produced content that rides primarily on the star pull of the cast."

'Audience is never wrong', says Jackky

Jackky even praised how Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa has been written and filmed, stating, "If you watch Pushpa, each and every scene has been written with so much craft. I want to create well written, well-produced commercial entertainers that have really good music Action, comedy, drama and even genres like larger than life historical and mythological content."

Jackky Bhagnani asserted that the audience is hungry for a variety of different content and this need is increasing at a rapid pace. He went on to say, "Audience is never wrong. We can’t bore or confuse the audience. There is a lot of art that goes into giving the audience a very engaging and very entertaining time, and we want to do that."

