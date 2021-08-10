Jackky Bhagnani To Donate 20 Ambulances For COVID-19 Relief Under 'Vande Mataram'

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani’s music label Jjust Music, which recently released a new song Vande Mataram, has collaborated with Tech Mahindra Foundation for a unique initiative. Jackky is all set to donate 20 well-equipped basic life support ambulances to charitable hospitals across India. This is a part of the ongoing COVID-19 relief and rehabilitation initiatives that aim to support and strengthen India’s emergency healthcare infrastructure.

Jackky Bhagnani to donate ambulances for COVID-19 relief work

Jackky took to Twitter and announced the news while informing fans about the new initiative. “Delighted to collaborate with Tech Mahindra on #VandeMataram initiative in donating 20 ambulances as a Covid relief effort. All for one and one for all - #UnitedWeStand. Together we can make a difference! Vande Mataram,” he tweeted.

The song, Vande Mataram is sung by actor Tiger Shroff, who also features in the video. It has been released under the Jjust Music label as a tribute to ‘men and women of the Indian Defence Forces’. Tiger too took to his social media, and shared, "Delighted to collaborate with Tech Mahindra on #VandeMataram initiative in donating 20 ambulances as a Covid relief effort. All for one and one for all - #UnitedWeStand. Together we can make a difference! Vande Mataram @jackkybhagnani @C_P_Gurnani @tech_mahindra @Jjust_Music".

Jackky issued a statement on the same, and said, “Right from the foundation of Jjust Music we have been clear of producing and backing music, our artists that add a purpose. The release of Vande Mataram is extremely special to me and with this association with Tech Mahindra, I feel really proud that apart from the song’s release we are able to make a difference and contribute to our healthcare infrastructure. I encourage everyone to do so.”

This is not the first time that Jackky is lending a helping hand. The producer-entrepreneur had earlier also stepped forward to help families of 600 dancers of the All India Film Television and Events Dancers Association by donating essential groceries amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He also, donated over 1,000 PPE kits to BMC officials. Bhagnani had also raised a sum of Rs 3 crores for COVID-19 relief funds with his initiative 'Muskurayega India' under his Jjust Music label.

IMAGE: PTI/JACKKYBHAGNANI/Instagram

