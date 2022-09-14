Jacqueline Asked To Stay In Delhi, Likely To Be Grilled Again In Rs 200 Cr PMLA Case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actor has been asked to stay in the national capital for further questioning.

It has been communicated to Jacqueline that her probe might stretch for a couple of days. According to sources, Fernandez, a Sri Lankan national, is likely to be summoned again.

Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime and EoW, said that the 'Housefull 3' actor was quizzed about gifts she took from Sukesh. Apart from Jacqueline, EOW also questioned Pinky Irani who had apparently introduced the Bollywood actor to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

"Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned today. We questioned her about the gifts she took from Sukesh and other issues. Pinky Irani who introduced Jacqueline to Sukesh was also called. We'll call both Jacqueline and Pinky again and accordingly, we will proceed," Yadav said.

Nora Fatehi to be questioned tomorrow, says police

He also informed that actor Nora Fatehi has been called in tomorrow for questioning but stated that Jacqueline and Nora have no direct connection with respect to this case.

"Actor Nora Fatehi has been called tomorrow. Since Pinky Irani is here, we want to interrogate both of them tomorrow. There are certain things that need to be clarified. There is no direct connection between Nora and Jacqueline with respect to this case," the Delhi Police officer said.

Chandrasekhar, who is currently in prison in Delhi, is accused of cheating several people including high-profile individuals such as the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to Chandrasekhar. She has been named as accused number 10 in the chargesheet.

According to the federal agency, Fernandez and Fatehi received expensive gifts, including luxury cars, from Chandrasekhar.