Jacqueline Fernandes Enjoys Her 'favourite Day' Sunday, Shares Glimpse Of Her Home

Jacqueline Fernandes recently took to Instagram to treat fans to some glimpse of her home. The actor recently shifted to a new place and thus shared a few glimpses of her new house. Fans reacted to the photo series and praised Jacqueline for the amazing pictures that she shared online. The actor also added a number of adorable shots of her pet cats which seemed to have caught the attention of fans. The fans also loved the aesthetic images she shared in the photo series and wrote several praises for the actor in the comments section.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandes Joins 'Action Against Hunger' Movement, Will Help Two Villages

Jacqueline Fernandes enjoys Sunday and shares a glimpse of her home

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandes Teases A Fun Project; Reveals Her 'happy Place'

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandes began her photo series by uploading a picture of herself with a horse. She can be seen petting a horse as tall buildings cover the background with the sun up in full glory. The photo, therefore, seems fascinating and fans were all in awe of the same. Later on, in the second picture. Jacqueline adds a picture of a beautiful cup and thus adds an aesthetic shot for the photo series. As the photo series continues, a picture of her cat can be spotted. Her pet cat can be seen adorably resting on the balcony of her home. The cat appears to be looking in the direction of the camera and thus makes up for an amazing picture. The photo made it seem as if the cat was posing and hence fans loved that image.

Also Read | Jacqueine Fernandez Moves Into New Apartment Formerly Owned By Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Continuing further with the series, Jacqueline Fernandes also posted a sun-kissed picture of her cat. The pet seemed to be enjoying the photo session as it stared into the camera for the shots taken by Jacqueline. The next picture saw a whole bunch of flowers which added to the beauty of the photo series. Amid all the flowers and fruits, another pet of Jacqueline made it to the frame. The white cat this time seemed to look at Jacqueline as she was busy clicking the flowers and fruits. The dual eye coloured cat looked amazing in the photograph and thus adorably entered her frame when taking the shot. After a couple of more aesthetic shots and a picture of a video call, Jacqueline Fernandes ended the photo series. Fans reacted to the images and seemed to be very impressed by the photo series added by the actor.

Also Read | Jacqueline To Make Hollywood Debut, To Star Alongside Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.