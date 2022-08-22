Jacqueline Fernandes Spotted First Time Since Chargesheet In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandes was spotted outside a temple in Mumbai on Monday. This was the first time Jacqueline came into the public glare, after she was named an accused, alongside conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. A Delhi court will consider the supplementary chargesheet on August 31. Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh posted the matter for the said date on the issue of taking cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet in the case.

Jacqueline Fernandes named accused

According to ED, the Bollywood star got expensive gifts from Sukesh. The same was confirmed by her in her statements recorded on August 30, and October 20, 2021. In her statements, she confirmed that she received gifts viz. 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, 2 pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, and 2 Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned.

Sukesh had addressed the matter in an open letter issued on December 31, 2021, a part of which read, "I was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that was the reason why I had given gifts and initiated transactions but it is my personal life and none of the amounts was from any (illegal) proceeds. The court will decide if or not they were."

The present case pertains to a Rs 200 crore con. Chandrashekhar along with his wife and 12 others were named for duping one Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Malvinder Mohan Singh.