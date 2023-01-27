Jacqueline Fernandez Allowed To Travel To Dubai With Four Conditions By Delhi Court

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has been allowed to travel to Dubai by a Delhi Court on Friday.

The court was hearing her application seeking consent to travel abroad to attend some event. The terms and conditions of her travel include;

Fernandez shall submit a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) of Rs 1 crore along will an undertaking that in case of her not return, the FDR will be forfeited in favour of the Enforcement Directorate with surety of Rs 1 crore.

The actor needs to submit her itinerary, place of stay, and the number at which she can be contacted.

On her return, Jacqueline Fernandez should inform the investigating agency about her return.

The accused should not interfere or tamper with the case in any manner with the evidence or investigation of the present case.

"It is made clear that the LOC against the accused/application in the case shall stand suspended during the aforesaid period (January 27 to 30). Passport of the accused, if deposited, be released to her and she is directed to re-deport the same with the court upon her return from Dubai," Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik said in his order.

During the hearing, ED had opposed the travel application on the ground that Fernandez has been arraigned as an accused in a second supplementary complaint with the allegation that she used or enjoyed the proceeds of the crime of Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The central agency also alleged the actor did not cooperate in the probe and rather tried to conceal the evidence.

The ED also mentioned that the 'accused being a foreign national, therefore there is a likelihood of flight risk if accused is permitted to go abroad.'

Jacqueline's counsel argued that the actor was once permitted to travel abroad and she complied with all the conditions. The counsel said that Jacqueline had withdrawn two applications earlier seeking permission to travel abroad.

"On the first occasion application was intending to go on a private visit to meet her mother, which she in her wisdom withdrew to face the prosecution. Whereas on the second occasion application with similar relief was withdrawn for the same reason however present application was required to be moved again and now accused is having the imminent threat of being used for damages etc on account of non-participation in that concern," Jacqueline's advocate argued.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on several occasions in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet. The agency's earlier charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.