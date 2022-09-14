In a big development, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pinky Irani who had apparently introduced Bollywood actress to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, are being probed as suspects by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police after being summoned in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, sources said.

Sources privy to the development told Republic that Jacqueline is being confronted with Pinky Irani in the extortion case registered by EOW against Chandrashekhar. Pinky had allegedly purchased expensive gifts for the Bollywood action on behalf of the conman.

Sources also indicate that Pinky Irani had "convinced Jacqueline" that Sukesh had no criminal antecedents.

Officials prepare a list of 55 questions for Bollywood actor

The officials said that they have prepared a list of 55 questions to be answered by Jacqueline. The questions were based on her relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the gifts she received from him. She will also be grilled on how many times she had encountered or contacted Sukesh over the mobile phone during that period.

Jacqueline, who has been named as accused number 10 by Enforcement Directorate (ED), has been communicated that her probe might stretch for a couple of days and asked her to plan her stay in the national capital accordingly.

Earlier, the Bollywood actor was named in ED's charge sheet in the money laundering case linked to Sukesh. The chargesheet had stated that Jacqueline overlooked criminal cases against Sukesh and got involved in financial transactions with him.

The federal agency had registered a money laundering case in the alleged scam over the First Information Report (FIR) registered by Delhi Police. ED had said Fernandez’s statements were recorded in August and October last year, where she admitted to having accepted gifts from Sukesh.

It also claimed that the actor used proceeds from the crime and brought expensive gifts for herself and her family members in India and abroad which amounts to the offence of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 Section 3.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is presently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces more than 10 criminal cases registered against him. The conman, a native of Karnataka's Bengaluru, has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.