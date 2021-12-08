Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case | Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection to her links to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Wednesday. The proceedings are being held at the investigating agency's office in Delhi. The actor arrived in her car, where numerous journalists approached her for a statement. However, she did not comment. She had some documents in her hand.

She has been summoned to appear before the agency after she was stopped from leaving the country on Sunday. This was on the basis of the agency's lookout notice against her. The latest move by ED is amid revelations that she received gifts worth crores from Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez under ED scanner in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

The Enforcement Directorate had stopped Jacqueline Fernandez from flying abroad on Sunday, reportedly for a show in Dubai. As per sources, the agency was in touch with the immigration authorities at the airport and was immediately alerted upon her arrival at the airport. The summons was then issued to her, and she was asked to join the probe in Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate filed the chargesheet against Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Saturday. Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore from the Rohini jail. He would use high-end applications to spoof the numbers of government authorities to extort money from them.

Mention of Jacqueline in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

The chargesheet also mentioned Jacqueline Fernandez. It has been alleged that she was a recipient of gifts worth crores from Sukesh Chandrashekhar. This includes four Persian cats of Rs 9 lakh each, a horse, diamond jewellery and crockery. He also booked a chartered flight for her once. They also reportedly spoke on-call when he was in jail. This is amid an image of Jacqueline and Sukesh Chandrashekhar, where she could be seen kissing him on his cheek, going viral on social media.

Another Bollywood actor, Nora Fatehi has been questioned in the case in October. As per sources, Nora Fatehi too received gifts from Chandrashekhar, one of which being reported, is a luxury car.

Among the other revelations in the chargesheet was of Chandrashekhar claiming that he bribed the jail officials with crores of rupees. A hawala operator has also been questioned in the case.

The money earned through the extortion racket was used by him to buy movable and immovable properties. A raid was conducted by the ED at his Chennai property in August, where the authorities seized his bungalow and several high-end cars.

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh is among the people who has alleged that she was cheated by Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She is reported to have given Rs 150 crore in cash in several tranches to the co-accused in the case, Ramnani brothers, Deepak and Pradeep.

Among the others named in the case are Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife Leena Maria Paul.

