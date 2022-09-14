Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday arrived at Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office in New Delhi for questioning in connection with ₹200 crore Money Laundering case that involved conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She was accompanied by her lawyer. This is the third time that summons have been sent to the actress by the police to join the investigation.

It is pertinent to mention that Pinky Irani who introduced the actress to Sukesh Chandrashekhar also arrived at the EOW office for interrogation.

#BREAKING | Jacqueline Fernandez reaches Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office in new Delhi, to be quizzed for the 3rd time in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar case - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/yQJcoBbBBW — Republic (@republic) September 14, 2022

This comes two days after Delhi Police issued a fresh summon to Jacqueline to appear for questioning. The Delhi Police postponed its questioning scheduled on September 12 as the actor cited prior commitments and asked for another date. However, she was asked to join the probe on September 14. She has been named as an accused in the ED supplementary charge sheet filed in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Earlier, Delhi's Patiala House Court had summoned the actress and directed her to appear before the court on September 26. Delhi court also took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet against Fernandez.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

It is important to note that the ED has named the Bollywood actress in their chargesheet in money laundering cases that involve conman Sukesh. The ED chargesheet has claimed that Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases, yet indulged in financial transactions with him.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam based on the FIR registered by the Delhi Police. ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to receiving gifts from the conman.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in jail and is an accused in more than 10 criminal cases registered against him, including an extortion racket to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

(Image: ANI/Instagram_Jacquelinef143)