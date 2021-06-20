Jacqueline Fernandez Back To Pole-dancing After Break; Showcases Brilliant Flexibility

Jacqueline Fernandez is considered among the fittest stars of the film industry, and the tag is not a cakewalk with the hard work that the actor puts in to maintain her physique. While gymming and pilates have been common exercises for the ladies of Bollywood, pole dancing has been an important part of the 35-year-old's fitness regime. However, she seemed to have taken a break from the pole for some time and was delighted to be back at it recently.

Jacqueline Fernandez delighted to be back to the pole

A video of Jacqueline from her pole-dancing session has surfaced on social media. One could see her comfortably climbing on the pole and showcasing some moves. Apart from moving around in circles, the actor also held herself on the pole well for some time, before coming down while displaying few more steps. As her friend uploaded the video on social media, the Kick star wrote that it was ‘so good’ to be back.

On Saturday, she posted pictures from another session and wrote that ‘positivity was her superpower’ while showing brilliant flexibility to hang upside down on the pole.

Apart from pole-dancing, the actor often shares videos from her workout session. She had recently posted a time-lapse video of performing her exercises.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is currently in the news for featuring in Badshah’s song Paani Paani. This is after her dance number Dil De Diya in the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan has multiple projects in her kitty at the moment. She will feature alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in Bhoot Police, which has been confirmed for a digital release.

She will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey and will also star opposite John Abraham in Attack. Among the other films in her kitty is Ram Setu.

