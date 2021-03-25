Jacqueline Fernandez Celebrates 1 Year Of 'Genda Phool', Says 'we Killed It'

The much-acclaimed song Genda Phool created quite a buzz on the internet when it released on March 25, 2020. The song has now completed 1-year yesterday and its lead actor Jacqueline Fernandez could not control her happiness. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share stills and happy notes about the same which is truly unmissable.

Taking to her Instagram story, Jacqueline reposted stories from the music video director Sneha Kohli where she shared glimpses from the video. In the first post, Jacqueline can be seen striking different poses and is all happy in the pictures. She also wrote, “And we killed it”. In the rest of the posts, the actor also shared several other stills from the song and added heart emojis. Take a look at some of the post below.

About the song

Badshah composed Genda Phool, which was also sung by the rapper and Payal Dev. The music video, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez and rapper Badshah, was released on March 26 of this year. The song received a tremendous amount of attention. This is the first time Jacqueline Fernandes and Badshah have worked together on a music video. The song was also rapped and sung in Tamil, which too was well-received by fans. Pavan Kumar wrote the lyrics for the Tamil version of Genda Phool. Tajmeel Sherif composed the vocals.

Genda Phool controversy

Badshah's music video Genda Phool was also involved in a credit controversy, with Bengali folk singer Ratan Kahar (who penned/rendered the song in 1972) claiming that his lyrics were used in the video without giving him credit. The music video, which starred Jacqueline Fernandez, was one of the most famous on YouTube, but some users pointed out that the song does not mention Kahar.

On the work front

Jacqueline Fernandez recently completed filming for her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Her role in the film required her to learn a strange art form known as funambulism. SpotboyE reported that the actor spent three weeks in Jaisalmer learning the difficult art form.

Apart from Jacqueline, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi also play pivotal roles in the upcoming film. Bachchan Pandey is helmed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is set to be released on January 26, 2022. The film, Bachchan Pandey, also marks the eighth time Jacqueline and Sajid have collaborated on a movie. The duo is also set to work together in the upcoming film Kick 2, which is the sequel of Kick.

Promo Image Courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

