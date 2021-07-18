Jacqueline Fernandez Completes Shoot For Her Upcoming Kannada Debut Film 'Vikrant Rona'

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in the film Radhe, is all set to make her Kannada debut. The actor will soon appear in the film Vikrant Rona. The creators of the film recently welcomed Jacqueline on board, as she would reportedly appear as a guest star in the film. Jacqueline Fernandez replied to the film's director, Anup Bhandari's tweet and shared the news that she had completed the shoot for her upcoming film.

Jacqueline Fernandez finishes shooting for the Kannada film Vikrant Rona

Anup Bhandari recently took to his Twitter handle to share a photo with Jacqueline. He also mentioned that Jacqueline is done with her shoot, and she would soon start her dubbing. He wrote, "@Asli_Jacqueline! It was a pleasure working with you!". He further mentioned that Jacqueline's first look and character's name would be revealed soon. He wrote, "Your 1st look & character name will be releasing soon & I’m sure the audience will love it. Let’s meet once again in the dubbing studio. Till then - “Swalpa Jopana” @VikrantRona". He also added the hashtag "#JacquelineJoinsVikrantRona" along with the tweet.

ಚಂದನವನಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ವಾಗತ @Asli_Jacqueline! It was a pleasure working with you! Your 1st look & character name will be releasing soon & I’m sure the audience will love it. Let’s meet once again in the dubbing studio. Till then - “Swalpa Jopana” 😊 @VikrantRona #JacquelineJoinsVikrantRona pic.twitter.com/tRn2mOOTDU — Anup Bhandari (@anupsbhandari) July 17, 2021

Jacqueline Fernandez replied to the director's tweet and wrote, "Looking forward to seeing you soon @anupsbhandari". She further mentioned how she cannot wait for the revelation of her creatives. She wrote, " ... Can't wait for the creatives to be out and I'm sure the audience is going to love them! Thank you to you and the entire team for all the love. Swalpa Jopana until we meet again".

Looking forward to seeing you soon @anupsbhandari ... Can't wait for the creatives to be out and I'm sure the audience is going to love them! Thank you to you and the entire team for all the love. Swalpa Jopana until we meet again 👍😀🤗 https://t.co/CP6V5ilk7M — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) July 17, 2021

Sudeep thanks Jacqueline for bringing the energy to the shoot

The lead of the film Sudeep also thanked the Housefull 3 actor for coming on board. Jacqueline has shot a song with Sudeep for the film as Sudeep wrote, "Thanks @Asli_Jacqueline for bringing in so much energy into the song and the film. Your dance did make me deliver a step or two, too. Spread the warmth the way you always do. Bestttt wishes."

Jacqueline replied to the tweet and wrote, "Pleasure was mine, @KicchaSudeep, it was such a joy working with you. Thank you for this lovely opportunity @anupsbhandari. Enjoyed every bit of the process. To many more ahead".

Pleasure was mine, @KicchaSudeep, it was such a joy working with you. Thank you for this lovely opportunity @anupsbhandari. Enjoyed every bit of the process. To many more ahead 🥂💥 https://t.co/FPOsBdXRHo — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) July 17, 2021

Jacqueline will soon be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film Bhoot Police.

