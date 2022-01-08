Jacqueline Fernandez Decries Viral Pictures With Sukesh Chandrashekhar; 'hoping That...'

Amid Jacqueline Fernandez's picture with Sukesh Chandrashekhar doing the rounds amid their legal woes, the actor put forth a request on Saturday. Taking to her official Instagram account, Fernandez requested the people, especially her friends in the media, to not circulate images of a nature that intrudes her 'privacy and personal space'.

"You would not do this to your loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you," said the actor in a story put up on Instagram in which she talked about the 'rough patch' that she is experiencing in her life at length.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar addresses relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez

Only last week, Chandrashekhar, in a hand-written letter reportedly from the prison, stated that he was in a relationship with Fernandes, and as part of it, he had given expensive gifts.

"I was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that was the reason why I had given gifts and initiated transactions but it is my personal life and none of the amounts was from any (illegal) proceeds. The court will decide if or not they were," Chandrashekhar had said, and added, "She (Jacqueline) has nothing to do with the case".

Chandrashekhar was arrested in August for allegedly carrying out a Rs 200 crore con. In the chargesheet filed thereafter, he along with his wife Leena Maria Paul and 12 others were named for allegedly duping one Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Malvinder Mohan Singh.

What does the chargesheet say?

The chargesheet filed by the investigative agency read, "Ms Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given her a loan to the tune of USD 150,000 to her sister Ms Geraldine Fernandez in the USA. She also stated that Sukesh had transferred the amount to the tune of Rs 15 lakhs into the bank account of her brother Warren Fernandez in Australia."

She also stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had purchased a horse called 'Espuela' through Suresh Taporia. Apart from that, she received gifts viz 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. 2 pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-colored stones. 2 Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned," it added

The exact quantum of proceeds of crime transferred to Jacqueline Fernandez is under progress, as per the investigative agency. "All these expenses/payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekar out of proceeds of crime acquired through criminal activities related to a Scheduled offence," the chargesheet read.