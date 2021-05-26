Jacqueline Fernandez Distributes Raincoats To Mumbai Police Ahead Of Monsoon

Ahead of the monsoon season in India, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, through her foundation YOLO (You Only Live Once) distributed raincoats to the Mumbai Police. Sharing the same, the verified Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police posted a couple of pictures while extending their gratitude. In the photos, a masked Jacqueline can be seen sporting the YOLO Foundation’s T-Shirt as she posed with the officers while donating the raincoats. "I salute @MumbaiPolice for always being on their toes, doing their duty; come rain, come storm. Thank you for everything that you all do for us," she had written in reply.

Jacqueline Fernandez distributes raincoats to the Mumbai Police

As June is nearing, Mumbai is gearing up for the monsoons - so are we.

Thank you @Asli_Jacqueline and #YoloFoundation for your valuable contribution - this will help our personnel stay safe in pandemic as well as monsoons.#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/8C9Gu0Vg4r — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 22, 2021

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the Dishoom actor has extended a helping hand to the civil forces. In mid-May 2021, she had recently donated to the Pune Police Foundation and their official Twitter handle had thanked Jacqueline Fernandez for her generous donation amid the pandemic. In her reply, the Bollywood actor had tweeted, "I salute @PuneCityPolice who have been tirelessly working on the frontline and contributing selflessly in our fight with Covid 19. We are in this together.

Pune Police thanks @Asli_Jacqueline for her generous contribution towards the Pune Police Foundation. Your kind gesture will go a long way for our team that continues to perform their duties on the frontline in this pandemic.#WeAreTogether@CPPuneCity@Asli_Jacqueline — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) May 12, 2021

A peek into Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

Interestingly, the Race 2 actor recently launched her YOLO foundation and keeps her Insta fam posted with their efforts to provide help to the needy. The actor has partnered with several NGOs to help feed the poor, distribute masks and sanitisers to frontline workers and help stray animals, among many other causes. On May 6, the actor went on to distribute food to the needy in partnership with the Roti Bank foundation. She also took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of her preparing and distributing food to needy people.

On the professional front, the 35-year-old actor was last seen in Netflix's original film Mrs. Serial Killer. She performed a special number in Disha Patani's latest released film, directed by Prabhu Deva. The actor has multiple upcoming releases in her kitty, including Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu. She will also play the lead in the multi-starrer film Bhoot Police. The upcoming horror-comedy will also feature Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

IMAGE: JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ IG

