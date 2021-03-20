Jacqueline Fernandez Enjoys Morning 'skin Icing' Routine With Pet Yoda

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram recently featured a cute video of her pet feline. The actress was seen doing her skincare routine while her curious pet kitten stood looking at her. Read more about the cute video here.

Jacqueline Fernandez' skincare routine with her cat Yoda

Jacqueline Fernandez's photos often feature her pet cats. The actress is a proud mama of four Persian cats - Miumiu, Xyza, Yoda and Loki. And it is quite apparent from Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram that she is a cat lover as she is also seen feeding stray cats in one of the videos uploaded by the actress. In her recent video, her cat Yoda is seen giving her company while she was doing her skin routine. In the video, the actress is seen dipping her face in a bowl full of ice-cold water. This is one of the most popular skin routines that many other celebs also follow. While the actress is doing her routine, her cat Yoda accompanies her. Jacqueline shared this adorable video on her Insta story and wrote 'Icing with Yoda in the morning'.

Jacqueline Fernandez begins shooting for upcoming movie Ram Setu

Jacqueline Fernandez has started her shooting for her movie Ram Setu. The movie will also feature Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead role. The cast recently flew to Uttar Pradesh to begin the shoot of the movie and was also seen doing a Pooja for the movie. Jacqueline also shared pictures with her co-stars and wrote in her captions that she was grateful to be a part of the movie.

Jacquline made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's fantasy film Aladdin in 2009 alongside Riteish Deshmukh. The actress rose to fame through her role in Mahesh Bhatt's thriller Murder 2. She later went on to feature in Kick opposite Salman Khan which intensified her popularity. Jacqueline has starred in various other movies like Race 2, Roy, Brothers, Drive and Mrs Serial Killer.

The actress has many projects in her kitty. Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde and Attack with John Abraham.

