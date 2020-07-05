Jacqueline Fernandez Explains The Efforts That Went Into Making Of 'Toota Jo Kabhi Tara'

Toota Jo Kabhi Tara is a soulful song from the film A Flying Jatt which is much-loved for its lyrics and melody. The song features actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a dreamy sequence with a beautiful night sky and a lot of greenery. The song also features actor Tiger Shroff in a superhero costume where he can be seen balancing and lifting Jacqueline at various points.

Toota Jo Kabhi Tara making scenes

Toota Jo Kabhi Tara is a much-loved song from the film A Flying Jatt, which is remembered even today by fans. The song has a number of special effects added to it, which makes the result appealing to the audience. Most of the shooting was done on a green screen which is an experience within itself.

In the making video which was released around the world television premiere of the film, Jacqueline can be seen shooting for various sequences. In the first scene of the making video, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen being held by Tiger Shroff as a part of a dance step. Jacqueline Fernandez can also be seen talking about how special the song is and how exciting it is to work on it. She said that she has never carried out such a stunt before in her life and is excited about the outcome. She further said that she wants everyone to see what the team has created in unison. They can also be seen using aerial ropes to left Jacqueline up in the air in one of the sequences.

Director Remo D’Souza can also be seen talking about the song, Toota Jo Kabhi Tara, the significance of it in the film, A Flying Jatt. He explains how the character Flying Jatt is taking his girlfriend out to see his world, for the first time. Jacqueline Fernandez also talks about how beautiful and heartfelt the song is. She can also be seen singing along happily while Tiger Shroff also joins in after a point. They wrap up the shoot on a very happy note as they can be seen bidding goodbye with a bright smile across their face. Have a look at the making video here.

