Jacqueline Fernandez Talks About Her Love For Exploring Various Forms Of Dancing

The Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez has managed to help her fans keep boredom at bay amid lockdown with a one-of-a-kind dance reality show, 'Home Maker' on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. In addition to her acting finesse, Jacqueline Fernandez is widely known for her stellar dancing abilities. In a recent interview with a media portal, Jacqueline spoke about her love for the art form.

Jacqueline Fernandez loves exploring various forms of dancing

Over the years, the Kick actor Jacqueline Fernandez has given Bollywood some chartbuster songs with spellbound dance performances, exploring various dance forms. Jacqueline was recently interviewed by a media portal wherein she was asked to describe her love for the art form, i.e. dance.

In her reply, the star said that for as long as she could remember, she has loved dancing and enjoys trying and exploring various dance forms. The Race 3 actor added saying that she remembers that since her childhood, various dance forms would always attract her and she used to wonder when she would be able to perform them. Furthermore, she expressed saying how fortunate she is because she gets to do what she loves as a part of her career.

Meanwhile, on the career front, apart from Home Dancer, Jacqueline Fernandez also managed to entertain her fans amid lockdown with the Netflix Original Mrs Serial Killer that released on the platform on May 1, 2020. Alongside Jacqueline, the crime-thriller also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the lead roles. T

he diva also stunned her fans with three chartbuster song releases this year, including Tere Bina alongside Salman Khan, Mere Aangne Me alongside the Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz and Genda Phool alongside the sensational rapper, Baadshah.

She will next be seen sharing the screen space with her Dishoom co-star John Abraham in Lakshya Raj Anand's upcoming action thriller titled Attack. Along with John and Jacqueline, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. The action-thriller is slated to release in August this year, 2020.

