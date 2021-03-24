Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Her Yoga Poses; Calls Herself 'yoga Girl Forever'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who often shares posts related to fitness on Instagram, recently shared a series of Yoga pictures on her page. She wrote in the caption that she is a 'Yoga girl Forever'. Take a look at the post.

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her Yoga poses

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of herself trying some yoga poses. She wore a pink and blue sports bra and grey yoga pants. She stretched her arm out with a side lunge. She was seen promoting a fitness clothing brand. She also flaunted her back muscles in the next picture. She also held her body in a low crescent lunge pose. She wrote in the caption that one must 'breathe in and out'. Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram pictures here.

Reactions to Jacqueline Fernandez's photos flaunting her yoga poses

As soon as she shared her pictures, her fans wrote all things nice on her post. Fans mentioned that she looked 'Gorgeous' even while working out. Some also flooded her comments section with loads of heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some comments on Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram post.

Image source: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

A sneak peek into Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

Jacqueline shared a picture with a horse. She kissed the horse while posing with it. She also shared a video of herself riding the horse. She welcomed horse the horse and called her Espuela. She also shared a series of stills from her upcoming film, Bachchan Panday. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of Manisha. Jacqueline wrote that she enjoyed playing the character in the film. In the pictures, she wore a white corset top and tied her hair in a high ponytail.

In the first picture, she looked into a mirror while she pouted. She also shared a picture of herself protecting her face from the direct sunlight. She wore a beige cardigan and tied her hair in a bun. One can see her freckles as she went for a no-makeup look. Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's photos here.

Promo Image source: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

