Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Peachy Blush As She Grooves To 'Paani Paani'; Watch

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently dropped her new song Paani Paani in collaboration with rapper Badshah. The new track which is sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill and features Jacqueline in the music video has been going viral on the internet upon its release. Now, a few days after the release of her song, Jacqueline took to her Instagram handle to share a reel video grooving to Paani Paani.

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts peachy blush as she grooves to Paani Paani

In the video shared, Jacqueline is wearing a floral printed bralette and a white mid-length flowy skirt with pink lipstick and peach blush on her cheeks. The Kick actor seems to be in the midst of a photoshoot as the video features short clips of the actor posing for the camera and doing different sitting and standing poses. The actor seems to be having a gala time while shooing as she can be seen laughing wholeheartedly in the video.

The video begins with a shot of Jacqueline's feet dipped in water as her new song Paani Paani starts playing in the background. Along with the video, she wrote, "Main paani paani ho gayi" followed by flower emojis. She also went on to tag Badshah, Aastha Gill and her makeup artist Shaan Mutthatil in the caption.

Reactions to Jacqueline Fernandez's latest post

Jacqueline's Paani Paani co-star Badshah was quick to comment on the actor's post with a starstruck emoji. The actor's fans also showered her with praises and compliments and flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis. Celebrity makeup artist Vardan Nayak also complimented her for her look and lauded Shaan for his amazing work. Take a look at some of the comments below.

More about Paani Paani

The song marks the second collaboration between Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah after the release of their first song Genda Phool in 2020 which was successful in paving its way into the audience's playlist. Paani Paani created ripples on social media as soon as it released and garnered positive reviews from the netizens. The song has already crossed 60 million views on YouTube to date. The song is written and composed by Badshah himself and he has come together yet again with Aastha Gill after delivering super hit numbers together like Buzz and DJ Wale Babu.

