Jacqueline Fernandez Gives A Shout-out To Kids, Calls Them 'little Heroes'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram on Sunday, April 25, 2021, to give a shout out to the kids all over. The actor penned a long note revealing the reason for the shout-out and penned a sweet caption. On seeing the post, fans could not agree more and also joined the actor in lauding the ‘little heroes’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “Shout out to the kids”. Revealing the reason, she wrote, “everyone is applauding everyone but our children. These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they’ve ever known in their lives”. She continued, “Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down. All these rules they’ve never known. A life they couldn’t have imagined”.

Jacqueline added, “All the things they love like sports, being with friends, going to school, or just being kids have all been taken away from them. Adults talking about others becoming unwell, news reporting death after death. Our poor children’s mind must be racing”. Jacqueline also said that “Every day they get up and carry on despite all that’s going on”. She concluded by saying, “So here’s to our little heroes: today, tomorrow, forever”. The actor captioned the post with a red heart emoji. Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram post below.

As soon as Jacqueline shared the post online, fans, friends, and celebs went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users agreed on Jacqueline’s post, while some were all gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “Best thing I’ve read ! My son has known masks sanitizers n hasn’t experienced fresh air in a park in abandon :(“. Another user wrote, “so true”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently posted a beautiful monochrome photo on her Instagram account. The 35-year-old actor was seen in shorts and a flowy off-shoulder jacket. She wore a chain around her neck and wore her hair in a bun with a few tresses hanging out. She was seen sitting comfortably in a wooden chair, her elbow resting on the arm of the chair, and gazing out the window, deep in thought. She wrote in the caption "Back to this.. stay safe everybody" with a joining hands emoticon, informing her fans that she was back home and requesting that everyone stay safe. Take a look.

Image Source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

