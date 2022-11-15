Jacqueline Fernandez Granted Bail In Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case; Asked Not To Leave Country

In a fresh development in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday, November 15, was granted bail by Delhi's Patiala High Court, with a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh.

However, Jacqueline has been instructed that she cannot leave the country without the permission of the court.

The Court said, "It is yet to be examined whether Jacqueline was aware of the gifts as proceeds of crime and

has knowledge, intention and conection in taking those gifts. Economic offences are more serious offences as it just not impact the economy but the confidence of the public at large."

On the ED allegation of Jacqueline being a flight risk, the court said, "Circumstances stated by ED cannot be taken to assume that Jacqueline tried to flee away from the country."

Last week, the Delhi court had pulled up the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for adopting a "pick-and-choose policy" and questioned why the agency had not arrested the actor despite issuing a lookout circular (LOC) against her.

"Why haven't you (ED) arrested Jacqueline yet during the investigation despite issuing a LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy," the court asked the probe agency during the hearing.

The Bollywood actor had sought bail stating that the investigation is almost complete and there is no need for her custody, further stating that the charge sheet has been filed.

In September, Jacqueline Fernandez was probed as a suspect by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi police after being summoned in connection with the case. Sources privy to the development had informed Republic that Jacqueline was confronted with Pinky Irani, who introduced her to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in the extortion case registered by EOW against Chandrashekhar.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

It is worth mentioning that the ED has named the Bollywood actor in their chargesheet in money laundering cases that involve conman Sukesh. The ED chargesheet has claimed that Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases, yet indulged in financial transactions with him.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam based on the FIR registered by the Delhi police. The ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to receiving gifts from the conman.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in jail and is an accused in more than 10 criminal cases registered against him, including an extortion racket to the tune of Rs 200 crore.