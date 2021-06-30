Jacqueline Fernandez Has A Fun Playdate With Puppy; Shares Adorable Video

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to social media to share an adorable video with a puppy. In the clip posted she can be seen playing with the animal on the couch while her friend is recording the whole episode. The actor also added a small note with the video where she clarified that she is acting immature here, like the dog itself. Jacqueline Fernandez has lately been working on multiple Bollywood projects including Bachchan Pandey and Bhoot Police, amongst others.

Jacqueline Fernandez's animal playtime

Jacqueline Fernandez is a popular Bollywood actor who is not just famous for her acting skills but also for her fashion statements. The actor recently updated her fans on what she has been up to lately and the clip has been making the fans go “aww". She shared a video where she was playing with a small dog named Crypto, who lives with her friend, Suren Joshi. In the video, she was teasing the little animal while it was busy playing with the couch and the thick sheets. In the video, when the actor tries hard to annoy the animal it also tends to slightly get violent, partially biting her finger, making her squeak instantly. In the background, someone also mentions the dog is not in the mood and is hence, not playing with them.

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen dressed in simple and comfortable garments as she was resting at home. She was spotted wearing a pair of light blue parallel pants and a simple quote T-shirt which went well with the light-coloured bottoms. Her hair has been left open with soft curls at the end while her makeup has been kept simple.

In the small caption at the end, Jacqueline Fernandez has apologized to the dog for acting immature. She also tagged the friend who shot the entire video for her. Have a look.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen playing a key role in the film Bhoot Police. The film is in the production stage and is being directed by Pawan Kripalani. It also features a series of celebrated Bollywood actors including Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautami.

IMAGE: JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.