Jacqueline Fernandez Is 'back' To Posing At Home, Asks Her Followers To Stay Safe

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a stunning monochrome picture. The 35-year-old actor was seen wearing a flowy off-shoulder top and shorts. She had tied her hair up in a bun with a few tresses hanging out a bit and she sported a chain on her neck. She was seen sitting comfortably in a wooden chair putting her elbow on the chair's arm and looking outside the window deep in her thoughts. She informed her followers she was back home and requested everyone to stay safe and wrote in the caption "Back to this.. stay safe everyone" with a joining hands emoticon.

Jacquline Fernandez shares a stunning monochrome photo

Within the half-hour of sharing the post in her Instagram feed, the mesmerizing photo received more than 130k likes and more than 1.5k comments. Many followers were stunned by her look and dropped several red hearts, fire, hear eyes face, and even wow face emoticons in the comment section. The followers wrote compliments like "beautiful", and "flawless Jacky", and also asked her to be safe as well.

A look at Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared her picture post cupping therapy. The Murder 2 actor flaunted a wine-colored heart shape mark on her shoulder which looked like a Tattoo. The mark was from a cupping therapy she underwent also known as Hijama which is an ancient form of alternative medicine in which a therapist puts a set of special kinds of glasses or silicone cups on the skin for a few minutes to create a suction to draw toxins out of the body. Standing in front of her dressing room closet, Jacky posed for a mirror selfie flaunting the cupping marks. She wrote in the caption "I’m hooked!! @physio_bhavika99parekh (sic)" and punctuated it with heart emojis.

A look at Jacqueline Fernandez's latest work

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer in which she essayed the lead role of Sona Mukherjee alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. She has several films in the pipeline including Attack starring alongside John Abraham. She will appear in the film Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles. The horror-comedy film is slated to release on September 10, 2021. She will also be starring in the films Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Sethu.

Promo Image Source: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.