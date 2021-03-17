Jacqueline Fernandez Learns This Uncommon Art Form For 'Bachchan Pandey'; Find Out

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently wrapped up the shooting schedule for her upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Her character in the film required her to learn an unusual art form called funambulism. According to SpotboyE, the actor was in Jaisalmer for three weeks and learnt the difficult art form in a weeks time.

Jacqueline Fernandez learns Funambulism

The art form Funambulism is a skill that is performed by locals in which a person has to maintain balance and walk on a thin wire-like rope that is suspended in the air high above the ground in varying heights. The art is part of many countries' traditions and is performed by locals and street performers.

Jacqueline being the fast learner that she is was able to quickly learn how the art form works. A source close to the movie told SpotboyE that even though Funambulism is a tough art that requires an individual to learn the skill of perfect body balance by keeping their core tight as the skills required them to walk on a rope that is placed in the air about 8-10 feet above the ground, Jacqueline learnt the skill with complete ease in a short amount of time which left everyone spellbound.

Jacqueline's pole dancing and yoga skills helped her in learning Funambulism

Jacqueline Fernandez is a fitness enthusiast and her workouts include martial art, yoga, cardio, pilates, pole dancing. The actor also has a pole in her house for her pole dance workout that she has shared multiple times on Instagram.

Jacqueline has showcased her amazing pole dancing and aerial yoga skills on social media multiple times her prior experience played a huge role in learning Funambulism. The website also reported that Jacqueline has given some amazing shots in the film and her efficient and quick learning has left everybody speechless on set.

Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming movies

Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The movie is scheduled to release on January 26, 2022. Bachchan Pandey marks the eighth time Jacqueline and Sajid have collaborated on a movie. The duo is also set to work together in Kick 2, the sequel of Kick.

She will also be seen in the movie Bhoot Police directed by Pavan Kirpalani that stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in the lead. The movie is set for a theatrical release on September 10, 2021. The actor recently shared the news with her fans on Instagram by unveiling the first look poster of the horror-comedy.