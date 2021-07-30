Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Like A Disney Princess In THIS Pic As She Tries New Filter

Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys a massive following of over 53.4 million on Instagram. The actor often shares several glimpses from her daily life and keeps her Instagram followers entertained. She also regularly posts photos and videos on the photo-sharing platform. The Housefull 2 actor recently shared a reel video in which she took the Disney Avatar trend, which is gaining much popularity on social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Disney Princess avatar

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to her Instagram handle to share a brand collaboration reel video in which she used the Disney Avatar filter. The actor was seen preparing for a photoshoot in the video as she recorded some behind the scenes videos using the Disney Avatar. The video first focused on Jacqueline getting ready for the shoot and then turned towards her stylist and photographer. Jacqueline appeared in two ensembles. She first appeared in a white full sleeves blouse and skirt and then was seen wearing a black off-shoulder dress. Her pet cat was also featured in the video. In the caption, she also asked her fans about their favourite Disney character. She wrote, "shoot Disney style! 🌸🌸 who’s your favourite character???".

The Kick actor's fans showered her with love in the comment section. Hairstylist Amit Thakur wrote, "So cute this is ❤️". Some of her fan pages complimented her and wrote, "This is mesmerizing 🙈🙈🙈".

Jacqueline Fernandez gives away some haircare tips

In another brand collaboration video, Jacqueline Fernandez gave some essential hair care tips to her followers. The actor was seen wearing a white sleeveless top with turquoise joggers in the video. She then answered some 'do's and don'ts' about hair. She suggested how women should tie their hair in loose braids while sleeping and wash the scalp with shampoo. She also suggested how conditioner is not meant for the scalp and one should gently dry their hair with a towel. Take a look at Jaqueline Fernandez's hair care tips.

On the work front, Jacquline Fernandez has several projects in her pipeline. The actor will soon be seen in the film Bhoot Police co-starring Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan. The actor is also set to make her Kannada debut with the film Vikrant Rona.

IMAGE: JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ'S INSTAGRAM

