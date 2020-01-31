Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Stunning In Every Kind Of Casual Look

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most loved actors in the country. She is liked for her fashion sense and bold attitude. Here are some pictures of the actor, in which she can be seen slaying in casual outfits.

Casual looks of Jacqueline Fernandez

1. Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen looking fit in a casual outfit. She can be seen posing in a pair of light blue jeans and a black crop top. She can be seen wearing black shoes to complete her look. The actor is holding a coconut to endorse the drink in the picture.

2. Jacqueline Fernandez is pulling off the casual red look here. She is wearing a pair of red pants with a white top. She has also added a jacket to the look. In accessories, she is wearing golden chains. In shoes, she can be seen with a pair of white sneakers.

3. Jacqueline Fernandez is pulling off the casual safari look here. She can be seen wearing an olive green jumper with leather boots. She can also be seen with a pouch around her waist. She has accessorised her look with a pair of black shades.

4. Jacqueline Fernandez is wearing a basic casual outfit here. The actor looks great in a pair of high-waist jeans shorts and a black Tshirt. She has braided her hair to match the look. She can be seen with barely any makeup in the picture posted.

Image Courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

