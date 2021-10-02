Last Updated:

Jacqueline Fernandez Marks 4 Yrs Of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Goes Beach Cleaning In Mumbai

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez commemorated the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 by participating in a clean up drive at Mithi Riverbank.

Princia Hendriques
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez joined hands with a notable foundation to participate in a clean up drive in Mumbai to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti as well as the fourth anniversary of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on October 2. Eminently known for her contribution to the welfare of society, the actor marked the occasion in a unique manner whilst urging her fans to pledge for the cause as well. Fernandez was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police helmed by Pawan Kripalani.

Jacqueline Fernandez marks Gandhi Jayanti 

Taking to her Instagram, the 36-year-old actor shared a series of pictures where she is seen participating in the cleanup drive organised by the YOLO foundation at the Mithi river bank in Mumbai. The program was held to mark the birth anniversary of the 'Father of Nation', Mahatma Gandhi who played a crucial role in India's independence as well as the fourth anniversary of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Clean India Mission initiated by the government of India. In the pictures, the actor was seen earnestly participating in the drive and also interacting with young kids.

Talking about the significance of October 2, she wrote in the caption, ''2nd October, a date which is etched in millions of hearts as it’s the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Today, it’s even more special because the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan turns 4. A clean city is the best gift we could give ourselves and other citizens.'' She credited the foundation for their tenacious efforts adding, ''To do my bit on this day, I along with @jlyolofoundation and @kalambemalhar from @beachpleaseindia decided to visit the Mithi river bank to understand how we could also contribute. @beachpleaseindia has been working relentlessly to keep our city clean.''

Concluding her message, the actor urged her fans to contribute their share by pledging for the good cause. She wrote, ''They regularly conduct beach clean-ups which we all can volunteer in!! Let’s all pledge together to save this beautiful city, country and planet ❤️#MithiRiverCleanUp #KeepMumbaiClean #cleanbeach''

On the work front, Fernandez has multiple movies joined up for a release namely Bachchan Pandey, Attack, Vikrant Rona, Cirkus, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ram Setu.

