Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Tight Schedule: 'It Has Been A Mad Phase'

Jacqueline Fernandez has been all work and no play for almost a year now. Living life on the go, Jacqueline Fernandez has been set hoping for a while now as she juggles between the sets of her upcoming projects. Having the strongest lineup of 2021 Jacqueline Fernandez is sure that she's living her best life as she's got a lot of work and a tight-packed schedule. Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming movies include Bachchan Pandey, Radhe, Bhoot Police, Cirkus and Attack.

Jacqueline on shooting 5 films together

Jacqueline on her work upcoming projects shared that, “It has been a mad phase of working and shooting for five projects simultaneously. All the festivals have been celebrated with the cast and crew on the sets. I started shooting at the end of last year in the mountains for Bhoot Police, then Cirkus in Mumbai. After that, I went to Rajasthan for Bachchan Pandey, and now, Ram Setu is lined up next.”

She further added, “I am enjoying every bit of the filming process. It is exciting to play these roles as each character is very different from the other, and switching from one to another is challenging. There have hardly been any days where I could take a break, but my friends, family and team have been extremely supportive of me, which keeps me going.”

Jacqueline Fernandez had to spend another festival on one of the sets of her upcoming film. She wished her fans from the sets of Cirkus as she continued celebrating festivals. She took to her social media and also shared some colourful images from the sets of her film Bachchan Pandey.In fact, she has been so busy lately that she had to travel to Ayodhya for a Mahurat shot of Bachchan Pandey which gave her a gap of just one day between prep and shoot. Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in projects such as Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan and Ram Setu alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha.

(Image Source: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)