Jacqueline Fernandez Plays 'football, Interacts' With Underprivileged Kids, Shares Pics

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez who is the torchbearer of the YOLO (You Only Live Once) Foundation, has been extending her help to the needy ones amid the ongoing pandemic. The actress who has been on her feet ever since the launch, recently visited the Oscar Foundation where she interacted with children and even played football with them. She even presented them with gift packets while cherishing every moment spent with them.

Jacqueline Fernandez spends some time with children

The Race 2 actress shared a bunch of adorable pictures on Instagram and penned a powerful note while sharing her experience of spending some time with the children who ‘gave up on education in search of money.’ "One thing the pandemic has taught me is how important it is to reach out and help people as there are so many people out there desperate for a helping hand. I also learned it doesn’t really take much... sometimes a smile, sometimes some food, if you can do more then great for you! Team @jf.yolofoundation visited the Oscar Foundation this week. Ashok founded OSCAR Foundation in 2010. When he was growing up in Ambedkar Nagar, a slum community in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, he saw many children in his community giving up their studies in search of money."

Further, she praised the Oscar Foundation for channeling the talent of the children while keeping them fit through sport like football. Jacqueline even revealed that the foundation runners also provide ‘leadership training’ to beneficiaries. "He came up with a simple incentive, if children attend school, they can attend our football and life skills sessions. Using this philosophy, they reached out to over 3000 children in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Yadgir (Karnataka). Through their football and education programmes, they've helped children stay fit and active and also assist them in acquiring digital literacy through 6 computer centres across Mumbai. They provide leadership training to previous beneficiaries, too, so that they can start their football team, girls and boys, and mobilise their communities better so OSCAR can grow and be more effective,” she wrote.

"In my visit to Oscar Foundation @oscar_foundation along with Ashok, we all played football together, interacted with the kids and could feel the passion in them to play football and meanwhile bring about a change in their life. Not only that I and my team also visited the lab where these kids study and work on themselves. We are extremely proud of the work Oscar Foundation does and are glad to be associated with them. We only live once! Let's make this life worth it by helping others in need and sharing the #storiesofkindness of those around us! #spreadthelove #staysafe #yolo #helpothers,” the actress concluded.

Jacqueline previously went for a food donation drive to a hospital, gave raincoats to the Mumbai and Pune police force, interacted with the other warriors coming forward to help at such a time, helped serve food to the needy at the Roti Bank Foundation, fed the stray animals and much more as she helps India fight this pandemic with strength and kindness.

IMAGE: JACQUELINEF143/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.