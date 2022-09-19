Jacqueline Fernandez Reaches Delhi Police's EOW Office To Be Probed In Rs 200 Cr PMLA Case

In a recent update, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez reached the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office of Delhi Police on September 19 to be confronted face-to-face with her designer Lipakshi in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez is likely to be grilled face-to-face with her designer Lipakshi in a Rs 200 crore PMLA case at Delhi Police's EOW office. Investigations have revealed that to impress the Bollywood actor, conman Sukesh had given a huge amount to Jacqueline’s designer Lipakshi.

However, dress designer Lipakshi will not be joining the investigation today, September 19. The lawyers of the dress designer informed the Delhi police that she is unwell and would not be arriving at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday, September 18, was summoned once again by the Delhi Police before the Economic Offences Wing. She will be questioned again today by the top officers of the Delhi Police's EOW. The EOW will interrogate the actor regarding the transactions that took place between her and conman Sukesh.

While she was questioned on September 14, the actor was asked to stay in the national capital for further questioning. Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime and EoW, said that she was quizzed about gifts she took from Sukesh. The EOW had also questioned Pinky Irani who had apparently introduced the Bollywood actor to conman Sukesh.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

Conman Chandrashekhar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in August for carrying out a Rs 200 crore con. In the chargesheet filed thereafter, he along with his wife Leena Maria Paul and 12 others were named for duping one Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Malvinder Mohan Singh. He and his associates swindled money from Aditi Singh by posing as officials from the Union Law Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office and on the pretext of bail for her husband.

Now, the investigators suspect Chandrashekhar was running the extortion racket to splurge the ill-gotten money on gifts and give money to individuals who have been identified during probes. Chandrashekhar has admitted that he had given expensive gifts to several actors including Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi, and others.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam based on the FIR registered by the Delhi Police. ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to receiving gifts from the conman.

Image: PTI, ANI