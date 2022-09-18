Jacqueline Fernandez Receives Fresh Summons From Delhi Police In ₹200 Cr PMLA Case

Four days after being questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday, September 18, has been summoned once again by the Delhi Police before the Economic Offences Wing at 11 am on September 19, in the same case.

While she was questioned on Wednesday, Fernandez was asked to stay in the national capital for further questioning. Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime and EoW, said that she was quizzed about gifts she took from Sukesh. EOW had also questioned Pinky Irani who had apparently introduced the Bollywood actor to conman Sukesh.

Notably, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was also questioned for over six hours by the Delhi Police EOW on Thursday in connection with the extortion case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Her interrogation came after Jacqueline Fernandez was quizzed for nearly eight hours in the same case.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

It is worth mentioning that the ED has named the Bollywood actress in their chargesheet in money laundering cases that involve conman Sukesh. The ED chargesheet has claimed that Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases, yet indulged in financial transactions with him.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam based on the FIR registered by the Delhi Police. ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to receiving gifts from the conman.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in jail and is an accused in more than 10 criminal cases registered against him, including an extortion racket to the tune of Rs 200 crore.