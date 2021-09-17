Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals Working In Horror-thriller & Comedies 'comes With Challenges'

Jacqueline Fernandez recently starred in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police alongside Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Yami Gautam. The actor is currently receiving lauds for her portrayal as Kanika in the film. While she is basking in the praises for her role in the film, she recently opened up about her experience of working in such horror comedies and thrillers.

In a chat with ANI, Jacqueline Fernandez talked about working in horror-comedy and thrillers. She revealed working in such genres is both fun and challenging. She further shared how such films come with their own challenges, as making the audience laugh and keeping up with the spooky side of the script is much difficult. She said, "I have enjoyed exploring the horror-thriller horror-comedy genres, but it comes with its own challenges. It is difficult to pull off horror-comedy especially as you need to keep the audiences who do with Spooky seems and get make them laugh".

Jacqueline Fernandez reveals she learns with every project

Further in the chat, Jacqueline shared how she learns with every project she does. The Judwaa 2 actor revealed that the experience of every project is much different for her. She said, "The overall setting, scene, ambience, locations play a big role in such films with given eerie vibe but the experience is so different with each project". "I would say I am learning with each project I do in these genres and there is still a lot more to explore in future projects", she added.

Details about Bhoot Police

The film Bhoot Police revolves around a pair of ghost hunters and their quest to free a tea estate from paranormal activities. The ghost hunters Vibhuti, played by Saif Ali Khan, and Chiraunji, played by Arjun Kapoor, are called to a tea estate in Nainital owned by Kanika (Jacqueline) and Maya (Yami). While Vibhuti does not believe in ghosts, Chiraunji is a believer in evil spirits. Jaaved Jaaferi and Jamie Lever also play pivotal roles in this horror comedy. The film premiered on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar on September 10. Pavan Kriplani helmed the film, while Tips Industries produced it. Jacqueline also has Kick 2, Ram Setu, Attack, and Bachchan Pandey in her kitty.

