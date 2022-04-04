Last Updated:

'To my country and countrymen...' | Jacqueline Fernandez Seeks 'empathy And Support' For Sri Lanka Amid Economic Crisis

Amid Sri Lanka's ongoing economic crisis - the worst in its history - actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media to seek support for her country.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: @jacquelinef143/Instagram/AP


Actor Jacqueline Fernandez who is known for roles in Bollywood films took to her social media to seek prayers and support for her country, Sri Lanka, amid its ongoing economic crisis. Dubbed the 'worst economic crisis in history', Sri Lankan citizens are facing a shortage in fuel and food supplies since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation has prompted nationwide protests and destabilised the government. Earlier today (April 3), the Sri Lankan cabinet resigned en masse. Additionally, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha sacked his brother and country’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Jacqueline Fernandez on Sri Lanka's ongoing economic crisis

The actor, who was recently seen in John Abraham's action film 'Attack', took to her official Instagram handle to share a powerful picture with a message that read, ''Sri Lanka Together''. In her lengthy caption, the actor talked about how 'heartbreaking' it was to see her country suffering and also touched upon the 'judgements' of people directed towards Sri Lanka amidst the crisis. She began with, ''As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through.''

READ | Sri Lanka: Trading on stock market halts after market plunges amid ongoing economic crisis

''I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support,'' she wrote adding, ''2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation.''

READ | Sri Lanka: President sacks brother and Finance Min Basil Rajapaksa amid ongoing crisis

Hoping to see an end to the crisis in her country, Fernandez added, ''To my country and countrymen, I am hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all!'' 

READ | Sri Lanka's Oppn leader requests PM Modi to help nation amid financial crisis

Sri Lanka economic crisis

In wake of the island nation's financial crisis, citizens took to the streets to protest the government's poor handling of the crippling economy of the country. In response to the spate of protests, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency which was put into effect from April 1.

READ | Dragon’s Debt Trap: Sri Lanka’s Financial Crisis

The protests were also carried out outside of the President's mansion where vehicles were reportedly set on fire. In an attempt to control the raging group, police fired tear gas as well as water cannons and detained several people. 

(Image: @jacquelinef143/Instagram/AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan Crisis
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND