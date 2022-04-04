Actor Jacqueline Fernandez who is known for roles in Bollywood films took to her social media to seek prayers and support for her country, Sri Lanka, amid its ongoing economic crisis. Dubbed the 'worst economic crisis in history', Sri Lankan citizens are facing a shortage in fuel and food supplies since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation has prompted nationwide protests and destabilised the government. Earlier today (April 3), the Sri Lankan cabinet resigned en masse. Additionally, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha sacked his brother and country’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Jacqueline Fernandez on Sri Lanka's ongoing economic crisis

The actor, who was recently seen in John Abraham's action film 'Attack', took to her official Instagram handle to share a powerful picture with a message that read, ''Sri Lanka Together''. In her lengthy caption, the actor talked about how 'heartbreaking' it was to see her country suffering and also touched upon the 'judgements' of people directed towards Sri Lanka amidst the crisis. She began with, ''As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through.''

''I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support,'' she wrote adding, ''2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation.''

Hoping to see an end to the crisis in her country, Fernandez added, ''To my country and countrymen, I am hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all!''

Sri Lanka economic crisis

In wake of the island nation's financial crisis, citizens took to the streets to protest the government's poor handling of the crippling economy of the country. In response to the spate of protests, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency which was put into effect from April 1.

The protests were also carried out outside of the President's mansion where vehicles were reportedly set on fire. In an attempt to control the raging group, police fired tear gas as well as water cannons and detained several people.

(Image: @jacquelinef143/Instagram/AP)