Jacqueline Fernandez Sends Message Through Stylish Backless Pic; Earns Fiery Emojis Galore

Jacqueline Fernandez has been juggling numerous professional ventures at the moment, but the actor still takes out time to participate in numerous charitable initiatives. After making a statement to her followers through those acts, she has another message for them, this time through a backless photo. The Housefull star urged all to not focus on external beauty, but live life in the way they wished to live.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s stylish picture with message

Jacqueline raised the glamour quotient with a stylish pic in a red towel. Her expressions seemed intense as she posed in her dressing room. In another pic, she flaunted her toned back to the camera.

The 35-year-old star sent a message of self-love, telling her fans that they were not ‘ugly.’ She added, "Live your life now".

Not just fans, even some celebrities were bowled over by the snap and fashion designers Seema Khan and Ashley Rebello sent flame emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline has the film Bhoot Police in her kitty. The makers of the movie had recently revealed the first look posters of the actress as well as her co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

In the poster of the film, she could be seen wearing a white crop top and jeans, and also had a whip in her hand. She will the role of Kanika in the horror-comedy.

Her appearance in the Kannada film Vikrant Rona too became a talking point recently. She is working on films like Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu too. All three films are expected to release in the next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Among her philanthropic ventures, include helping underprivileged kids in Mumbai and feeding strays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing details of the work her organisation was doing, she had written, "Team @jf.yolofoundation and myself have been actively volunteering at animal shelters around Mumbai to understand the plight of strays animals everywhere and it has truly been heart breaking. I want to thank and appreciate all those who come forth and work towards making a difference to their lives."

