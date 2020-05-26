Jacqueline Fernandez Shares A Special Bond With Her Father & Here Is The Proof | See Pics

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is one of active celebrities on social media. The diva has spent more than a decade in the film fraternity and currently enjoys a humungous fan following of 41.5 Million on Instagram. Raised in a multi-ethnic family, the actor shares a special bond with her father and her Instagram is a testimony to it.

Jaqueline Fernandez has made headlines several times because of her throwback picture with her father. Here is some proof of what makes Jacqueline Fernandez daddy’s little girl.

Birthday post

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a childhood picture of her with father Elroy Fernandez on the occasion of his birthday. Dressed in a striped frock, the diva can be seen wrapped in the arms of her father. The birthday post also features Jacqueline Fernandez thanking her father for whatever he has done for her. Have a look at the adorable picture here:

Valentine’s Day Post

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen dedicating Valentine’s day to her father. In the picture shared by her, the Kick actor can be smiling donning a striped top with white pants. Her father can be seen looking at her in the cute photo. The diva shared the post writing, “I may find my prince but my dad will always be my king”.

Turban steal

Here, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen enjoying a gala time with her father. The diva is asking her father to return her turban that he stole from her. The picture sees the dive dressed in a black ensemble while her father can be seen in a striped t-shirt which is paired with sunglasses. Jacqueline wrote how precious he is to her.

Fairy picture

This throwback picture sees Jacqueline dressed as a fairy, the diva can be seen flaunting what appears to be a certificate. Along with Jacqueline Fernandez, even his father is dressed in a white outfit. The duo is all smiles in the picture.

Few other pics of Jacqueline Fernandez with her father

Jacqueline Fernandez’s professional front

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next feature in an action-thriller movie Attack. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film will also star Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The plot of the film is inspired by true events of a hostage crisis.

